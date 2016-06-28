HPE uses executive departures to promote The Machine

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) will be losing its CTO Martin Fink and its COO John Hinshaw at the end of 2016. Fink, who was the head of HP Labs, is set to retire after spending over 30 years at the company.

In a corporate blog post, Meg Whitman, the CEO of HPE wrote: “Martin has had a remarkable career, driving some of our most important initiatives including our cloud, open source and Linux strategies and leading the Business Critical Systems division.”

HPE Labs will shift to the firm's Enterprise Group where it will now fall under executive vice president Antonio Neri.

Whitman used her blog post about Fink's departure to also announce the departure of Hinshaw, who recently became the firm's chief customer officer after previously running technology and operations.

Despite the less than positive news, Whitman used the opportunity to point out that the changes within the company's structure would allow research and development more time and resources to work on The Machine. The project is essentially HPE's attempt to reinvent computer architecture using a more memory-driven approach.

Regarding The Machine, Whitman wrote: “This move will also help align our R&D work on The Machine with the business, particularly how we integrate key components like photonics and memristors into existing product lines, by bringing together our innovation roadmap with our business roadmap.”

“Our plans to preview The Machine prototype by the end of this year remain on track. The Machine has been a passion of Martin's for nearly 10 years. The prototype will bring The Machine to life and serve as the capstone of Martin's leadership.”

