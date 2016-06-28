Microsoft pays $10,000 over forced Windows 10 update

Microsoft learned a lot from the poor adoption rate of Windows 8 and since July of last year, the company has done everything in its power to urge and possibly trick some users into upgrading to Windows 10.

Now Teri Goldstein, a Windows user in California, will be receiving $10,000 from the company after the latest version of the operating system automatically tried and failed to download the latest iteration of Windows onto her computer.

Speaking with the Seattle Times, Goldstein said “I had never heard of Windows 10. Nobody every asked me if I wanted to update.” This was likely the case for many users who were tricked into upgrading by Microsoft. The company rearranged the buttons on a pop-up window in order to make the button on the right side, which usually exits a window or cancels a process, begin the Windows 10 download.

Goldstein runs a travel agency and the automatic update left her unable to do her work. Microsoft will now be paying her compensation to cover her lost earnings and the cost of a new computer.

Windows 10 will continue to be available as a free upgrade for users of Windows 7, 8 and 8.1 until July 29 when it will become a paid upgrade. Microsoft certainly made the right decision to offer the latest version of its OS as a free upgrade considering it already has 300 million active users.

Although with its slew of improvements and new features, many users would have upgraded regardless of the company's spam tactics.



Photo Credit: chrisdorney and tanuha2001 / Shutterstock