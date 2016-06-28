UK companies seek the help of hackers to stay safe online

The urban legend that says companies (or even worse – government institutions) hire hackers that breached them in order to improve their cyber-security seems to be more than just an urban legend.

As a matter of fact, it seems to be true. A new report by cyber-security firm Radware, entitled 2016 Executive Application & Network Security Survey, says that 20 per cent of businesses in the UK already invited hackers to help them with their cyber-security woes. Another 37 per cent are 'open to the idea'.

Combine that with the fact that three in five companies got breached in the last 12 months, and you get the picture.

“Businesses need to get prepared fast, and there’s no better way than to see an attack than through the eyes of a hacker,” says Adrian Crawley, regional director for Northern EMEA at Radware.

“I think we’ll see the trend to seek the opinion of an ex-hacker grow exponentially in the next year as businesses review their blind spots. Ex-hackers are well equipped to identify specific weaknesses, spot a fake ransom attack and can be employed to legitimately break the network and advise where security improvements are needed.”

Cyber-security has become a huge problem, so much that it is now considered a CEO, or board level concern. A third (33 per cent) of respondents in the report said ‘a change in C-level awareness is critical in order to thwart the latest attacks’.

The full report can be found on this link.