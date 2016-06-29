Brits want faster internet, don't care about security

Brits don't really care that much about internet security, but they would love to see their connections just a bit faster, new report says.

SecureAuth Corporation asked Brits what would they prefer, and speed was pretty much always ahead of security.

Almost three quarters (71 per cent) of Brits would prefer a faster over a more secure internet, and three in five would gladly share personally identifiable information over public Wi-Fi.

Women (70 per cent) and the older generations (Generation X and Baby Boomers – 54 per cent) are more security conscious.

The report also said that Brits are mostly clueless about the (lack of) security offered by public Wi-Fi networks. The majority said they feel safe when a connection requires a username and a password, and 23 per cent said they feel safe while browsing when no details are required to connect. The truth is – public Wi-Fi is never safe, passwords or not.

Almost half (49 per cent) use public Wi-Fi to shop, and more than third (36 per cent) do their banking – both actions involving credit or debit card transactions.

“With one WiFi hotspot for every six people in the UK, there is no shortage of opportunity for bad actors to take advantage. In 2015, there were more than 2,000 confirmed breaches and it’s estimated that 63 per cent of those attacks leveraged stolen credentials.Whilst not all of these attacks took place over public WiFi, clearly it is a window of opportunity for bad actors and there is a need for more consumer education around online security,” commented Craig Lund, SecureAuth CEO.

Image source: Shutterstock/asharkyu