Businesses outsource experts to secure their cloud operations

Enterprises are struggling to adequately secure their applications running on cloud computing platforms, a new report by Alert Logic says.

Alert Logic, Security-as-a-Service provider, together with Forrester Consulting, detailed the findings of their research in a new paper entitled “Evolve Your Security Operations Strategy to Account for Cloud (June 2016)”. The study is based on a poll of 100 IT cloud security infrastructure professionals, located in both the UK and the US.

In the paper it is said that many businesses resort to recruiting extra staff and securing both the financial and the technical resources they need to make in-house Security Operations Centre (SOC) work.

As a result of the increase in cloud computing adoption, more than half of businesses (51 per cent) were also forced into increasing investment in their security operations, while 49 per cent are adding new cloud security policies and controls.

Almost half (46 per cent) are currently re-evaluating their security operations and controls in all their environments.

“Cloud computing enables businesses to invest more time in innovation and less time managing IT infrastructure,” said Ben Matheson, Chief Marketing Officer of Alert Logic. “In the same way, many businesses are finding that supplementing or outsourcing their security operations with cloud security vendors that offer cloud-native technologies and fully managed services is an increasingly strategic option.”

The full Forrester Consulting study can be found on this link.

Photo credit: faithie / Shutterstock