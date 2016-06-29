C-suite needs more digital skills to avoid disruption

Juniper Networks and Wakefield Research published a new report saying that the IT and C-suite are in (complete) disconnect, and that businesses are all but prepared for the inevitable digital disruption.

More than half of UK respondents believe a disruptive digital technology will hit their industry in the next two years. Yet, no preparations have been made – 24 per cent of business leaders believe current skills in the IT workforce won't cut it.

The percentage is even smaller among IT decision makers – 13 per cent.

Almost 90 per cent of UK respondents believe their company would perform better if their C-suite was more tech savvy, and a lack of investment in IT hinders innovation.

At this rate, it wil be hard to avoid the disruption curve and stay competitive, the report concludes.

“Network innovation is an area that U.K. companies are investing in to help them prepare their business for future growth, but there are differing views over how far there is an IT skills gap and whether this also needs investment,” said Colin Evans, director of Centre of Excellence, EMEA at Juniper Networks.

“True innovation requires an understanding of the value that technology delivers. U.K. business leaders don’t need to code software, but leading a company strategy for growth requires a strong relationship between those who set the strategy and the IT teams who execute.”

Juniper Networks wants to address this issue by announcing expansion of the company’s OpenLab program to seven locations worldwide. The OpenLab offers hands-on access to network automation workshops, educational programs and dedicated lab resources.

Image Credit: Wichy / Shutterstock