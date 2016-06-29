Fujitsu offers UK assurances after Brexit vote

You’re probably sick of hearing about it by now, but just a few days ago there was quite a big decision made about the future of the UK.

No, I’m not talking about Roy Hodgson’s decision to resign as England manager after yet another disappointing tournament campaign. I’m of course referring to last week’s referendum, where 52 per cent of the UK public voted for us to leave the European Union.

The technology sector was generally against the idea of a Brexit – with many representatives publicly supporting the Remain campaign in the build up to the vote – and the result has prompted concerns about a lack of skills and disruption to the government’s digital strategy.

Yesterday, at its World Tour event in London, Fujitsu addressed the elephant in the room headfirst, assuring customers and partners that it remained committed to the UK. Regina Moran, Fujitsu's outgoing UK and Ireland CEO, said: “I’d like to pause for a moment to acknowledge the events of last Thursday. The people of the United Kingdom took a momentous decision. I think it’s true to say that we are all assessing the implications.

“In the light of that decision, we want to reiterate Fujitsu's absolute commitment to the United Kingdom, our UK customers and our UK employees. As the process of the UK’s withdrawal becomes clearer, we will continue to monitor what it means for our business, not just in the UK but across Europe.

“In the meantime, our priority is to deliver the very best possible results for all of you, our customers, and continue to grow our business, which we are still confident that we will do.”

Good news for Fujitsu fans, but will other companies feel the same?