Immigration site visits spike in Brexit aftermath

One of the Vote Leave's stronger campaign points was immigration and border controls, and the messages sent during the campaign really did leave a mark – immigration and citizenship sites of Canada, Ireland and Australia saw a sharp rise on the day following Brexit.

SimilarWeb, global cross-device market intelligence company, said that Canada's immigration and citizenship site, cic.gc.ca has had an increase in visits from the UK of 123 per cent, from 27,487 on Thursday, to 61,387 on Friday. Irish immigration site also saw a spike in traffic from the UK, up 491 per cent on Friday. Australia's site saw a 144 per cent rise the same day, just after Brexit.

Immigration sites were't the only 'victors' of Brexit. News sites, including the BBC, Guardian, Telegraph, Independent, and Express, saw their best day in the entire 2016, SimilarWeb says.

Irish airline carrier Ryanair siezed the day and launched a 24-hour seat sale for a million passengers. That resulted with a 61 per cent increase in visits.

As you probably already know, the British pound fell head first, which saw the Euro rise in demand.

On top of everything, the Vote Leave site has had its own shop, which saw quite a few visits. Although closed now, from March to May 2016, 4.3 per cent of desktop traffic to Vote Leave was to their online store, selling souveniers like umbrellas, hats and t-shirts.

The full report can be found on this link.

