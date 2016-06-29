International travellers at more risk when online

People are more at risk of cyber-crime while abroad, Kaspersky Lab says, but their habits don't change one bit when they leave their home country.

The conclusions are listed in a new report by the security experts, after polling more than 11,000 individuals from Europe, Russia, Latin America, Asia Pacific and the US.

Getting their mobile devices online as soon as they land is something pretty much everyone does – for different reasons. Some want to let their friends and family know they'd arrived safely. Others, because of pressing business matters. Some say that for them, it's instinctive to go online as soon as they can.

But Kaspersky says we're more at risk when surfing abroad, without going into specifics. It just said that people are more likely to post on social media when abroad (13 per cent), and more likely to use their credit card to pay for things (14 per cent).

Eugene Kaspersky, chairman and CEO of Kaspersky Lab, said: “I travel a lot. My business schedule is all about meetings, conferences and negotiations right around the globe. More than 100 flights a year is the norm for me. And of course I use various public Wi-Fi networks to access the Internet all the time. The first thing I do after connecting to the net is connect to a VPN (in my case the Kaspersky Lab VPN), and that is pretty much the best precaution I’d recommend anyone. That and, of course, keeping all your software – including your security suite – up-to-date, and not trusting anyone on the Internet.”

