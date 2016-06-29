IoT already used by 65 per cent of enterprises

Even though IoT is an emerging industry, it is already being used by 65 per cent of enterprises for business purposes, 451 Research claimed on Wednesday.

According to the research company's report, there are a couple of device types being used to gather valuable data:

Datacentre IT equipment (51 per cent)

Camera and surveillance equipment (34 per cent)

Datacentre facilities equipment (33 per cent)

Smartphones and other end-user devices (29 per cent)

Manufacturing businesses collect 49 per cent of data from factory equipment, while healthcare organisations take 49 per cent of data from medical devices.

The data itself is split into three categories:

Gathered from machines for business use (71.5 per cent)

Gathered from the environment (20 per cent)

Gathered from humans and animals (8.5 per cent)

The biggest advantage of IoT is risk reduction, cited by 66 per cent of business respondents. Optimising operations (63 per cent), developing new or enhancing existing products or services (33 per cent), and enhancing customer targeting (21 per cent), were also mentioned as key advantages.

“Our survey shows that connected endpoint scenarios vary immensely from traditional use cases such as IP connected cameras, building automation, warehouse automation and telematics to emerging industrial use cases such as crop monitoring and remote patient monitoring,” said Dan Harrington, Research Director at 451 Research.

“Organisations are both enhancing their already connected endpoints with greater capabilities as well as connecting new objects with sensors and circuitry to derive net new value for the business.”

Image Credit: Ahmetov_Ruslan / Shutterstock