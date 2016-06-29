IT departments have no clear visibility into their network

Businesses don't have the full picture of their cloud infrastructure, files being shared, mobile devices accessing the network and other user activity, which is taking a toll on network security, a new report says.

Netwrix Corporation polled 830 respondents from 30 industries regarding their cloud networking woes and challenges, and published the results in a paper entitled 2016 Netwrix Visibility Survey.

It says that almost two thirds (65 per cent) don't have complete visibility, while three quarters (75 per cent) have partial, or no visibility.

More than three quarters (78 per cent) aren't really sure what goes on across unstructured data and file storage, with BYOD being the most challenging of all. More than eight in ten (83 per cent) reported none, or close to none visibility into the devices people bring and connect to their company's network.

Almost half (47 per cent) believe increasing complexity of networks is only going to make matters worse.

“Organizations around the globe show growing interest for ensuring visibility into IT infrastructure. In today’s ever-changing threat landscape, companies simply cannot foresee all possible cyber threats that could affect their data security and system uptime. Understanding what is happening in the IT infrastructure, including who or what causes malicious events, enables timely threat detection and prevents serious damage,” said Michael Fimin, CEO and co-founder of Netwrix.

“We expect market demand will remain high in the next few years, as visibility software will be further improved to offer comprehensive insight and security analytics into problem areas like cloud, user activity, unstructured data and mobile devices.”