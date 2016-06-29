Office 365: Five years later, Microsoft is laughing last

On June 28, 2011, exactly five years and a day ago, Microsoft has released a new product that will reshape business as we know it and transform the company into a cloud powerhouse.

Yes, yesterday was Office 365's fifth birthday, and Skyhigh Networks took the opportunity to celebrate by releasing a report into the state of the cloud service.

Using data from 27 million employee users worldwide, from 600 enterprises, Skyhigh looks at the trends, and security issues shaping the future of cloud computing, and Microsoft's role in it.

In the previous nine months, the percentage of enterprises with at least 100 users increased slightly from 87.3, to 91.4 per cent, the report says. Usage within enterprises grew 320 per cent, and the percentage of employers using at least one Office 365 app more than tripled – from 6.8 per cent, to 22.3 per cent.

However, despite these impressive results, Skyhigh says Microsoft still has a lot of room to move forward. Out of 20,000 sensitive data analysed, 58.4 per cent is stored in Microsoft Office documents.

“As Microsoft tightly integrates Office applications with the cloud – entry level Office subscriptions already get 1TB of OneDrive storage for each user – it’s likely that usage of Microsoft’s cloud services will grow,” the report said.

“It’s impossible to overstate Office 365’s growth. In terms of user count, it’s easily the most popular cloud service in the workplace. It has streaked ahead of previous leaders such as Salesforce, which would’ve been unthinkable 24 months ago when the company was desperately struggling to maintain its position in the industry,” says Nigel Hawthorn, Skyhigh Networks Chief European spokesperson.

“Many industry commentators had written off Microsoft, as the technology landscape tilted in favour of mobile devices and cloud services. Under Satya Nadella’s leadership, however, Microsoft has successfully reinvented itself as a cloud computing powerhouse, with O365 going from strength to strength. Like a wimpy kid arriving back to school a foot taller after the summer holidays, Microsoft is having the last laugh.”

