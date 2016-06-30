Box enables easier data migration for enterprises

Box wants enterprises all over the world to migrate their data to the Box cloud, and it has now released a new service to help them achieve that goal.

The service, named Box Shuttle, enables businesses the migration of millions of files in a secure and timely fashion. Announcing the new product, the company said early feedback was 'extremely positive'.

Box Shuttle offers a couple of services to businesses looking to go into the cloud, including planning and strategy (every business gets an individualised migration plan with key milestones), content analysis and lifecycle assessments (the company helps businesses decide which data to keep and which to trash), user permissions and attribute mapping (Box applies current permissions setup), and progress tracking.

"People do their best work when they have the most relevant information at their fingertips, without sacrificing security, collaboration and productivity. That's the power of the cloud. But moving off legacy systems – especially for enterprises with hundreds of terabytes of data – is a complex undertaking that often takes too much time and taxes resources,” said Aaron Levie, co-founder and CEO, Box.

“Box Shuttle makes the process faster, more secure and efficient. We aren’t just moving businesses to the cloud, we’re getting them there faster so they can focus on the collaboration and epic work that will drive their business.”

Box says 62,000 businesses are using their services for secure content management and collaboration, including 59 per cent of the Fortune 500. Its clients include AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, General Electric, P&G and Schneider Electric.