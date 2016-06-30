Businesses need cloud-ready disaster recovery strategies

More than a third (38 per cent) of today’s enterprise workloads reside in a private cloud, with another 28 per cent being in a public cloud.

These are the conclusions published in a new report by information management company Veritas Technologies. The report, based on a poll of 1,800 IT decision makers, also says that businesses are increasingly in need of a heterogeneous, cloud-ready disaster recovery and data protection strategy.

The need is set to grow together with the workloads. Private cloud workloads are set to increase seven per cent in the next 12 months, and private cloud 18 per cent.

Almost three quarters (74 per cent) are using multiple cloud infrastructure vendors for support, and almost a quarter (23 per cent) use four, or more.

“This means that the burden of protecting, managing and utilizing the data across these heterogeneous environments will fall largely on IT departments,” the report concludes.

“This research underlines the current state of the hybrid cloud world,” said Simon Jelley, Veritas VP of Product Management, Veritas Technologies. “This world is more – not less – heterogeneous, which can mean increasing complexity from an information management perspective. Organisations must be more vigilant than ever in identifying IT blind spots and potential security risks to avoid unplanned downtime or an information crisis.”

According to the report, cost is the biggest reason why enterprises move to the public cloud, with security remaining the top inhibitor.

A ‘sizeable’ number of respondents said certain workloads will always remain on-premises, including back-up and recovery (28 per cent), disaster recovery (27 per cent) and archive, data warehousing and relational or OLTP databases (26 per cent).

Image Credit: alphaspirit / Shutterstock