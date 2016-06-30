Chinese site hit with 'probably the biggest DDoS attack ever'

Ugh. A Chinese gambling site was attacked by such a large DDoS attack, a security firm called it ‘one of, if not the, largest assault on record to date’.

The security firm in question is Imperva, and its security researchers said one of their clients suffered a 470Gbps DDoS attack. It was successfully mitigated.

The assault took place on June 14 and lasted four hours. It is not known who is behind the attack.

But besides being a powerful attack, there is something else that makes it special – it was ‘significantly complex’ by network layer standards, mixing nine different payload types.

According to Imperva, such attacks are very rare and account for only 0.2 per cent of all attacks spotted by the company in Q1 2016.

The goal behind adding so many layers is to make sure the attack bypasses any mitigation solutions set up.

“Midway through, the perpetrators changed their approach,” the company said. “Using smaller payloads to increase their assault packet per second (PPS) rate.”

Even though this could be dubbed the biggest DDoS attack to date, Imperva says there’s little difference to these assaults.

“On a technical level we want to make clear that there isn’t much difference in mitigating 300, 400, or 500 Gbps network layer attacks. They’re similar threats, each dealt with in a similar manner,” Imperva said.

“Large attack waves aren’t more dangerous than smaller ones. All you need is a bigger boat.”

