Microsoft readies its Windows 10 Anniversary Update for its August 2nd release

Microsoft is planning to release its upcoming Windows 10: Anniversary Update across more than 350 million active devices on 2 August. The update is scheduled to launch just four days after the latest iteration of Windows arrived last summer.

Windows 10 is the first version of the operating system to be supported by a variety of devices including desktops, laptops, tablets, Windows Phones and even its Xbox One console. Microsoft has a rather ambitious goal this time around of releasing the update across all of these devices at the same time.

The Windows 10 Anniversary Update will be available to all users who upgraded or purchased Windows 10. Users will also be able to purchase a retail version of the update for newly built systems or can choose to buy a new device which will have the update pre-loaded onto it.

For users still running Windows 7, 8 or 8.1, time is quickly running out to take advantage of Microsoft's offer to upgrade to Windows 10 for free. The deadline is 29 July and if your system is not updated by that time, you will have to purchase a retail version of the OS.

Windows Insiders have been testing the Windows 10 Anniversary Update for the last several months and Microsoft has been busy ensuring the update is thoroughly tested before its release. The latest preview builds for PCs and Windows Phones just arrived yesterday for anyone interested in taking the update for a spin before its final release.

Windows 10 Anniversary Update will feature six major new features including enterprise security features, Edge browser improvements (including support for extensions), Windows Ink for better pen support on Microsoft's Surface line, new enhancements to Cortana and support for cross-device gaming.

Enterprise Data Protection will also be making an appearance but Microsoft has decided to rename it “Windows Information Protection.” This will be the debut of this new enterprise feature that will provide file-level encryption for business data and apps in order to separate data and prevent leaks.

Another new feature aimed at enterprises that will ship with the Windows 10 Anniversary Update is the new Windows 10 Defender Advanced Threat Protection threat-intelligence and attack detection service. Microsoft put this new addition through extensive testing by 300 enterprises with 700,000 endpoints.

While some users have delayed upgrading to Windows 10, now is an ideal time to do so in order to be prepared for the Anniversary Update coming in just a few days.

Image Credit: Adriano Castelli / Shutterstock