New Android-based wearables from Zebra coming

Zebra Technologies today unveiled a new family of wearable devices, built on the Android platform and controlled only by voice.

The family is called Total Wearable Solutions, and Zebra claims it offers 15 per cent improvements on productivity, with a 39 per cent of reduction in errors.

It is designed for inventory management, yard management and picking and put-away applications in warehouse, manufacturing and retail environments.

The family comes in three parts: the WT6000 Industrial Wearable Computer (featuring a touch display and NFC technology), the RS6000 Wearable Ring Scanner, and the wireless HS3100 Headset, enabling speech-driven applications and voice communications.

It also utilises the Mobility DNA, a software ecosystem that gives mobile computers more enterprise capabilities.

“Zebra’s Warehouse Vision Report found that 72 per cent of nearly 1,400 logistics professionals expect to use voice-directed picking solutions by 2020, up from just 30 per cent in 2015,” said Joe White, vice president for Enterprise Mobile Computing at Zebra Technologies. “They recognize the need to help workers focus on the task at hand, rather than on handling a device. By liberating warehouse workers’ hands and eyes, Zebra’s Total Wearable Solutions will improve productivity and enhance their mobility, comfort and accuracy with all the necessary information in sight.”

Zebra says the new products are a continuation of their commitment to ‘visibility that’s visionary’, following the announcements of the TC8000 mobile computer in January and the 3600 series of ultra-rugged scanners in April.

