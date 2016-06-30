Organisations are in dire need of IT security experts

With cyber attacks on the rise, organisations are facing pressure to beef up their security to avoid falling victim to such an attack. However, a recent IT security report from Spiceworks showed that 80 per cent of organisations were affected by at least one security incident during 2015.

To compile its report, the company surveyed over 600 IT professionals from the US and UK. Shockingly, Spiceworks discovered that few organisations have either an in-house or third-party cyber security expert on call. According to the survey only 29 per cent of organisations have such an expert working in their IT department and 23 per cent contract outside experts to handle security situations. However, 55 per cent of the organisations surveyed said that they do not have regular access to in-house or third-party IT security experts.

Spiceworks also found that the number of IT professionals with security certifications was quite low. The company polled over 1,000 IT pros in regard to their cyber security credentials and 67 per cent admitted to not having any security certification at all. 17 per cent however did have the basic CompTIA Security+ certificate which many believed was essential for job interviews and was not paid for by their organisation.

The report made it clear that cyber security is a business priority and should be for modern businesses. However according to the IT pros surveyed, 73 per cent said it was a priority for the CIO and senior IT leaders and over half said that it was up to the CTO and CEO to prioritise security. Despite the rise of cyber attacks, few organisations see investing in IT training as something worthwhile only 18 per cent of employers being very open to pursue and encourage their employees to receive more training.

If organisations expect to flourish in today's world, then closing the cyber security skills gap is a must and more importance needs to be placed on IT security training and more funds need to be allocated for it as well.

Image Credit: Den Rise / Shutterstock