Slow computers are costing the economy billions

Having a slow computer costs more than your nerves – it costs money. And a lot of it. At least, that's what Oxford Economics and Nimble Storage are trying to tell us, as they analysed what's called 'App-Data Gap'. They call it ' the delay that occurs when someone interacts with a business application and the application’s response time'.

In other words, slow computers.

To analyse the impact of slow computer on business, the two companies polled 3,000 business users and IT professionals all over the world and here's the conclusion: almost two thirds said slow computers are preventing them from performing their best.

The figure jumps even higher in the States – 76 per cent (more than three quarters).

Almost half of respondents said they lose, on average, 48 minutes every day watching an animated hourlgass or a spinning circle – 10 per cent of the workday. In the US alone, that amounts up to $7.5 billion annually (£5.5bn) in worker time.

Email delay seems to be the number one reason for declining workplace productivity, it was said.

"What may seem like a minor annoyance—watching your outbox send that last email of the day at a glacial pace, for example—adds up, and fast,” the two companies said in a press release.

“Since today’s business moves at the speed of thought, the tools we use need to keep up.”

The think piece and the infographic are available on this link and this link, respectively.

