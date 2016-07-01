HP launches Device-as-a-Service to simplify hardware management

HP has launched a new service that takes the strain of device management and procurement for businesses and "frees up valuable IT time and resources."

Aimed at medium and large businesses, HP Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) is designed to help take the stress out of acquiring, deploying and managing technology by combining everything into a subscription-based service with a monthly fee and no upfront costs.

A single contract across devices and services offers predictable monthly and annual costs for IT departments, as well as providing the flexibility for businesses to adapt their hardware needs to a changing workforce.

“HP DaaS allows businesses to lean on our technology and expertise to keep their PC infrastructure running while they focus resources on driving their businesses forward,” said Luciana Broggi, general manager, Enterprise Solutions EMEA, HP Inc. “Our new offering removes the complexity around device management and gives customers a simpler way to access and implement needed technology and support.”

Customers will have access to the full range of cutting edge devices as well as customised services and support from HP, including PC configuration and installation, data migration, onsite support and technology recycling.

This type of service should be attractive to many organisations, giving them the chance to provide their employees with devices to improve productivity, collaboration and innovation whilst also keeping control of costs.

More information on HP DaaS can be found here.