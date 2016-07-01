IBM and Cisco will develop new Cloud Collaboration Tools powered by Watson

IBM and Cisco have decided to collaborate in order to improve cloud-based workforce collaboration and productivity tools. The two firms have previously worked together on a number of different projects such as cloud, smart grids and recently the Internet of Things (IoT).

In their latest project, IBM and Cisco plan on creating a suite of cloud-based workplace tools and applications that will take advantage of IBM's Watson. The company's supercomputer will use its artificial intelligence and analytical software to help the firms sort through large amounts of unstructured data.

Cisco's Spark and WebEx collaborative workspace platforms will be integrated into IBM's cloud collaboration solutions, which includes Verse and Connections, and Watson will offer up its advanced analytics. Email and social offerings from IBM will also help make up the suite of cloud-based workplace tools and applications.

The end goal of the two firms is to help allow “people to get more done, in less time.” IBM and Cisco believe they can achieve this by designing joint solutions which will aid workers in dealing with all kinds of data even including unstructured data.

The two firms are of the belief that they can deliver a workplace that is more productive and data-driven by combining collaboration and cognitive tools.

The general manager of IBM Collaboration Solutions, Inhi Cho offered further details in regard to IBM and Cisco's latest project, saying: “With our combined technology strengths and understand of how teams get work done, IBM and Cisco can deliver the next generation of collaboration tools needed to cultivate innovation and drive productivity.

By incorporating analytics and cognitive technologies into these solutions, we expect them to be able to learn what is important, in context and take the right actions on behalf of the user.”

Image Credit: Lightspring / Shutterstock