Global average connection speeds up, UK leads in mobile

The global average internet connection speed increased 12 per cent in Q1 2016, compared to the last quarter of 2015, a new report by Akamai Technologies says.

The content delivery network services company says average speed is now 6.3 Mbps, a 23 per cent year-on-year increase.

As one might have expected, South Korea has the top average connection speed, running at 29.0 Mbps. Norway is second with 21.3 Mbps, followed by Sweden with 20.6 Mbps. Norway has actually had an increase of 68 per cent, year-on-year.

The only country not increasing its speed is Ireland, the report says. It actually saw a 14 per cent decline, to 14.4 Mbps.

The UK leads in terms of mobile speeds, averaging at 27.9 Mbps, and 91 per cent of broadband adoption was measured at more than 4 Mbps, representing a year-on-year increase of 7.5 per cent.

More than half (53 per cent) of broadband adoption was more than 10 Mbps, a 30 per cent year-on-year increase, the report says.

The report, entitled Akamai State of the Internet, says that live sports will be main driver, especially with the Olympic Games just around the corner.

“Live sports will be at the forefront this summer as we prepare for the games in Brazil, with expectations that this year’s events will be watched by more online viewers than ever,” said David Belson, editor of the State of the Internet Report.

“Global connection speeds have more than doubled since the summer of 2012, which can help support higher quality video streaming for bigger audiences across even more connected devices and platforms.”

