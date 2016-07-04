Governments should focus on these technologies in 2016

Government CIOs are still under pressure to further optimise operations, increasing productivity and cutting costs. But after almost a decade of doing just that, where do they go from here?

Gartner knows, and Gartner wants to share the knowledge.

That's why the business intelligence company has released a list of the top ten strategic technologies for governments in 2016, and it's more or less all the usual stuff we hear about every day.

So, without further ado, here's what Gartner thinks government CIOs should focus on in the coming period:

Digital workplace

Multichannel citizen engagement

Open any data

Citizen e-ID

Analytics everywhere

Smart machines

Internet of things

Digital government platforms

Software-defined architecture

Risk-based security

“In the digital service economy, government must make strategic investments in IT or risk perpetuating suboptimal business and service models that are financially unsustainable in the long term,” said Mr Howard, research vice president at Gartner.

“Government CIOs who are too slow to adopt the technology innovations that are transforming private sector service industries will increase business risk and cost, while compromising the mission of their organisations.”

National, federal and local governments worldwide are expected to spend slightly more on technology products and services this year (0.3 per cent), reaching $430.1 billion (£323.8bn). By 2020, the spend should hit $476.1 billion (£358.6), representing a turnaround after a 5.2 per cent decrease last year.

More details are available in the full report, “The Top 10 Strategic Technology Trends for Government in 2016,” found on this link.