Need a large transcription done? There's an app for that

Nuance Communications has recently announced the Nuance Transcription Engine (NTE), an engine capable of transcribing large amounts of recorded audio into data.

The company says such an engine can find use in various situations. Call centre data can be transcribed and archived for better customer insights and improved service. Broadcast media can be transcribed to analyse what's being talked about in near-real time worldwide. Also, meetings and interviews can be transcribed to create quality archives of critical conversations.

Describing just how good the engine is, Nuance says it has an 88 per cent success rate, supporting 15 languages and 30 dialects. More languages and dialects are being rolled out regularly, the company added.

In terms of speed, it’s capable of transcribing data as it’s being listened to, so 60 seconds of audio can be transcribed in a minute. In some cases, even faster – 60 seconds of audio can be processed in six seconds. Live conversations can also be transcribed with a 10-second lag.

“In a number of real-world situations, the ability to generate fast and accurate transcription can have an immeasurable impact,” said Robert Weideman, executive vice president and general manager, Nuance Enterprise.

“Whether it’s to provide deeper voice of the customer insights, to understand discussions in health and human services interviews, or to provide insights for law enforcement, we’re proud to introduce Nuance Transcription Engine which leverages our vast experience in speech and natural language understanding to unlock, capture, and mine data, providing the valuable insights that organisations desire.”

