Quantum random number generators explained

Quantum random number generators are now available, delivering the 'highest quality randomness', at high rates and competitive costs. These are the conclusions of a new report on random number generators, released by the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA).

The report, entitled Quantum Random Number Generators, describes how standard random number generators work, and highlights their many flaws and weaknesses. It then goes on saying how quantum random number generators would be a much better solution than what we already have, adding that some are already available.

"Given the incomparable quality of the entropy delivered by such solutions, and their commercial viability, the challenges of selecting random number generators that will not expose your data to breaches has suddenly become much simpler. In fact, the question “What source of random should I use” has a simple, safe and commercially viable answer: Use Quantum!,” the report states.

The report was written by the Quantum-Safe Security (QSS) – Working Group, which was headed by co-chairs Bruno Huttner of ID Quantique and Jane Melia of QuintessenceLabs.

The Group’s focus is on stimulating the understanding, adoption, use and widespread application of quantum-safe cryptography to commercial institutions, policy makers, and all relevant government bodies.

It says that such technology, like the quantum random number generator, will be a necessity in the future, where computers will become much more powerful, and the people behind them coming with new and innovative attack strategies.