3 top tips for graduating your enterprise IT department

Finals are done, grades have been posted, and students across the nation are turning their tassels and tossing their caps as they graduate and move on to the next big adventure. Armed with the skills needed to succeed, these fresh-faced graduates are eagerly applying for jobs and entering the workforce to begin their careers. But to gain a competitive edge in the job market, it is important to showcase and apply those skills to stand out among the crowd.

Similarly, it’s just as important for enterprises to graduate their foundational IT assets to stand out as a strong, productive, and cost-effective company.

Here are three tips on how to apply simple IT best practices to show off your enterprise’s IT smarts and gain a competitive edge in organisation-wide productivity.

1. Show off your organisational skills

For graduates to be competitive job candidates, it’s imperative that they clearly showcase their skills and how they can be a valuable asset to an organisation. In a similar sense, it’s important for enterprises to have a visible picture of IT assets that are utilised during day-to-day operations to maximise productivity.

Foundationally, organisations can benefit from an IT Infrastructure Library (ITIL) detailing hardware and software assets to have a clear view of important items used by employees, as well as those that are outdated or no longer in use. That way, the IT department is able to eliminate deadweight from unnecessary assets slowing systems and decreasing productivity. Additionally, this provides IT pros with a library of useful tools that may have been overlooked due to an excess of products and services used throughout the enterprise.

2. Add to your team’s productivity

Now that you’ve landed the job, it’s time to optimise your experience. According to research firm Gartner, companies waste 25 per cent of their IT budget on unused software investments (Gartner Research, 'Most Software is Wasted, Get Used to It', Forbes, Oct. 17, 2014). For IT departments, a strong ITIL foundation is a great start, but it’s necessary to analyse IT assets to make informed business decisions that can help cut costs and increase productivity. The use of IT asset management can help decipher assets in an IT department and use the information to optimise IT budgets that can be used for other initiatives. An underutilised IT department can be expensive, but ITAM can eliminate costly, outdated items and support organisational efforts from the ground up.

3. Communicate early and often

Once you get started at a new job, it’s just as important to forge relationships with your IT department as it is with your fellow co-workers. With a wide variety of technology available to increase productivity, employee BYOD can be out of control. Within an enterprise, strong communication between the IT department and the rest of the company is imperative to better-understand the IT needs of employees. When employees need to upgrade their hardware or software assets, having a list of pre-approved, enterprise-compatible devices and programs avoids putting an organisation at risk from BYOD devices or unauthorised software. Creating transparency between personnel and procedure will help your daily IT operation run smoothly and keep your enterprise safe from outside security risks.

With these lessons under your belt, it’s time to put them to good use! Armed with tools to build a first-rate IT department, you’re ready to graduate your enterprise to a competitive, stand-out organisation with a foundation of best practices that will bring lasting benefits.

Walker White, President at BDNA

Image Credit: Sergey Nivens/Shutterstock