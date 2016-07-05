Non-tech people to enter IT teams following skills shortage

Leadership, understanding of business objectives and project management are the three most important skills among businesses, a new report by IT resourcing company Experis says.

In the report, entitled Tomorrows Tech Teams, it was also said that IT teams will see an influx of people from a non-tech background, further complicating the existing IT skills shortage.

For almost every IT leader, out of 200 that were questioned, the ability to learn new skills is as important as those that workers have today.

According to those surveyed, future-proof IT teams will support continuous learning, and will have a training strategy responsive to current trends.

Almost half (48 per cent) of the 1,000 IT workers polled said their training program was reactive, while 15 per cent said they had no training whatsoever.

Not having the right skills results in reduced business growth, less competitive advantage, employee stress, reduced morale and productivity.

“The prevailing narrative of the IT skills crisis is that we need more skills in specific tech areas in order for businesses to embrace emerging technologies, innovate and remain competitive. However, our research suggests that the problem is growing,” says Geoff Smith, Managing Director of Experis.

“IT leaders and HR must become more agile and identify candidates and existing team members that possess wider business skills and leadership qualities as well as those able to learn new tech skills. It’s also important for them to assess their way of thinking. Individuals that challenge and question existing systems and processes in order to make improvements, displaying a growth mindset, will drive innovation.”

Image source: Shutterstock/Sergey Nivens