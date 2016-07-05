OpenText Enterprise World 2016: What to expect

OpenText Enterprise World 2016 is just a few days away, kicking off at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee on Monday for four days of keynotes, breakout sessions and networking opportunities.

OpenText is well known in the Enterprise Information Management (EIM) space, but what does it have in store for it's annual conference? Well, expect the main themes of the event to centre around:

‘The Digital Revolution’ and ‘Cognitive Computing’: How we should be preparing for humans to meet machines as advances in AI/robotics continue to progress.

Disruptive business models in the digital world: The rise of the sharing economy, more millennials in the workplace and digital unicorns have shaken up traditional models of production and consumption. How can data underpin these more collaborative models and how can conventional businesses optimise information and adapt operations to create value?

How to prepare for the digital workforce of 2020: Looking at what direction the workforce take over the next few years and the role technology will hold as organisations embrace the shift in employee expectations.

Issues around data sovereignty: W hat do the changing data regulations (think GDPR) mean for businesses and how will they affect enterprise cloud strategies? How can companies know where their data is at all times?

The dangers of a lack of digital innovation: If businesses fail to fully embrace digital transformation, they run the risk of losing their competitive edge and hindering their ability to enter new markets. How can this be avoided?

As well as all that, expect plenty of opportunities to learn more about OpenText’s customer success and partner innovation, as well as the recently launched Release 16 product line and the company's plans for the future.

And there also seems to be quite a strong focus on training and development, so be prepared for plenty of tutorials, seminars and workshops on a range of topics, including: Analytics, Business Process Management (BPM) and Customer Experience Management (CEM).

ITProPortal will be live at OpenText Enterprise World 2016 throughout the whole of next week, so be sure to follow our live blog and keep an eye out for all the news and updates from the event.

Image source: Shutterstock/Sergey Nivens