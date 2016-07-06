Google acquires Moodstocks for its machine vision technology

Google has announced that it will be acquiring the French startup Moodstocks, which has developed technology that aids smartphones in identifying the objects captured by their cameras.

In 2012, the startup introduced on-device image recognition and has spent its time since working on object recognition through the use of machine learning and computer vision. This is what initially intrigued Google about the company as it, along with many other companies in Silicon Valley, has invested in teaching computers to better see and understand the world.

Machine learning has found its way into a number of Google products including its search, translation and photos services. Moodstock also provides image recognition services which will be discontinued after joining the company.

In a post on its site, the company has updated its users in regard to its deal with Google, saying: “Today, we're thrilled to announce that we’ve reached an agreement to join forces with Google in order to deploy our work at scale. We expect the acquisition to be completed in the next few weeks.”

“Our focus will be to build great image recognition tools within Google, but rest assured that current paying Moodstocks customers will be able to use it until the end of their subscription. This also means that we will be discontinuing our image recognition services soon, but we look forward to bringing you even better tools as part of Google.”

Google France tech site lead Vincent Simonet shared his thoughts on the acquisition, saying: “There's a lot more to be done to improve machine vision. That's where Moodstocks comes in.”

The current Moodstocks team which is made up of a small group of researchers and engineers, will be joining a Google research and development centre in Paris.

