Javapocalypse is upon us, but Oracle disagrees

According to a feature piece by Ars Technica's IT Editor Sean Gallagher, we're facing Javapocalypse – a fully-fledged apocalypse of the Java Enterprise Edition computing platform, and the consequences, for global IT, could be dire.

At the centre of this apocalypse is Oracle – who is slowly killing the platform off, by cutting funding and ordering its employees to work on other things.

“Oracle's Java development efforts have slowed. And in the case of Java EE, they've come to a complete halt,” Gallagher writes.

“The outright freeze has caused concerns among companies that contribute to the Java platform and among other members of the Java community—a population that includes some of Oracle's biggest customers.”

Why is this happening? No one really knows, aside from the popular speculations that it’s all about money. Oracle has been dead silent about the whole issue, to further add insult to injury among the large community of people that have invested countless hours of code into Java EE.

Ars has been pretty detailed in its investigation, as well – trying to get a hold of either former or current employees, clients, spokespeople, anyone. Clients and employees were too afraid of any legal counter-action by Oracle to talk, and the company itself plain simple refused to talk.

“When we contacted one Oracle official directly with a request to at least comment on the background about the platform, the person at least replied curtly: "Sorry, no,” Gallagher writes.

Java’s future is in question, with the EE platform, as Ars puts it, ‘in limbo’.

EDIT:

Following the release of this article, Oracle reached out to me, with the following statement by spokesperson Mike Moeller:

“Oracle is committed to Java and has a very well defined proposal for the next version of the Java EE specification – Java EE8 – that will support developers are as they seek to build new applications that are designed using micro-services on large-scale distributed computing and container-based environments on the Cloud. Oracle is working closely with key partners in the Java community to finalize the proposal and will share the full details with the broader Java community at JavaOne in September.”

