Poor tech hinders employee productivity, research says

There's an overwhelming belief among employees in the financial services sector that they would be much more productive with new technology, new reports say.

The report, based on a poll by Intercity Technology, says that poor technology causes a 23 per cent reduction in productivity, on average. Basically, employees can't give it their all, and tech's to blame.

Richard Burke, managing director at Intercity Technology said: “In business, productivity is synonymous with the bottom line, so a company operating at a 23% reduction is missing a trick. It’s therefore important that businesses are investing their money in the technology that’s going to have the biggest impact.”

Staff also believes that optimal technology could boos productivity as much as 36 per cent.

Burke continued: “These results reveal an obvious appetite for efficient technology in the financial services sector, giving businesses an opportunity to improve the way they work and create a competitive advantage.

“The right tech can significantly boost productivity, but business owners needn’t be put off by the thought of hefty investments in large IT projects, often simple alterations can dramatically change the way people work for the better.”

The survey in question was carried out by Octopus Group's research division, Loudhouse. It involved 100 office workers at various financial services organisations using IT provided by their employer on a daily basis.

Image source: Shutterstock/woaiss