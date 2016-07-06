SUSE joins Microsoft Enterprise Cloud Alliance

SUSE has announced today that it's partnering with Microsoft, and will offer its SUSE Linux Enterprise Server to customers through Microsoft's Azure cloud platform.

SUSE has also said it joined the Microsoft Test Drive program, enabling customers easy and instant evaluation of the SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for High Performance Computing via the Azure Marketplace for free.

“With SUSE’s integration into the Enterprise Cloud Alliance, organisations have improved access to the reliability and security of SUSE Linux Enterprise Server – including unique workloads such as SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for High Performance Computing – on the Azure cloud,” said Naji Almahmoud, vice president of cloud and software alliances for SUSE. “SUSE’s growth on Azure means more options for customers. It is yet another indicator of SUSE’s commitment to helping enterprise customers be successful.”

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for HPC is the only supported enterprise Linux for HPC available on Microsoft Azure, SUSE added, also saying it is the only one supported with tools such as SUSE Studio, or SUSE Manager.

The SUSE test drive on Azure can be found here.

“The Enterprise Cloud Alliance provides the opportunity to enhance our strategic relationship with SUSE and increase awareness of SUSE Linux Enterprise for customers searching for best-in-class enterprise solutions,” added Nicole Herskowitz, senior director of product marketing, Microsoft Azure, Microsoft.

“SUSE is one of the first open source vendors to join the Microsoft Partner Network and the Enterprise Cloud Alliance and provide the benefits of open source technology in Microsoft Azure.”

