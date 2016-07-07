Acer announces TravelMate X3, targets businesspeople

Today, Acer announced a new notebook aimed at businesspeople looking for a good machine to work on the go. The TravelMate X3 seems to tick all the right boxes. It comes with 6th Generation Intel Core processors, DDR4 memory and SSD drives. Together with Windows 10, and a powerful battery, it is capable of surviving up to ten hours on a single charge.

It comes in a stylish all-aluminium chassis, is less than 18mm thin, and weighs 3.3 pounds.

Another cool, business-oriented feature is the built-in camera. The 720p HDR webcam is quite solid for any Skype for Business call, or other video-conferencing features.

In terms of display, it has a full HD IPS display with 180-degrees view angle, a LED backlit keyboard and a somewhat bigger touchpad.

Windows 10 enables it to use the Windows Hello feature, as it comes with a fingerprint reader, and Cortana is also set to make an appearance. The device also features a USB Type-C port, so two additional 4K displays can be connected.

The device will be available in EMEA in September, with a starting price of €480. For those of you living in North America, you'll have to wait until October, and shell out $649.99.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. More details can be found on this link.

Image Credit: Acer