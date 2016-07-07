Brits waste more than 20 minutes every day texting

The UK general public spends just over 20 minutes every day, chatting away on some of the world's most popular mobile apps. At a yearly level, this means the average UK worker spends 4,800 minutes (80 hours) a year, texting, which could seriously be affecting productivity.

Those are the results of a new survey by digital market intelligence firm SimilarWeb. Looking at the top 10 biggest messaging apps, across 11 major mobile countries, from January to March 2016, it was unveiled that WhatsApp is the most popular mobile app for texting.

Installed on more than a half (56.1 per cent) of all Android devices, it is used at a daily rate of 28 minutes and 1 second in the UK. Snapchat, with 19.2 per cent of installs accounts for 15 minutes 27 seconds of texting time, followed by Skype – used on average 14 minutes 46 seconds.

Facebook's Messenger is used for 10 minutes and 8 seconds every day.

What's surprising is that the South Korean Kako Talk scored quite a lot. With just 0.26 per cent of installs, it secured 46 minutes and 2 seconds of chat time daily.

Out of the 11 countries the report looks at, the US has the biggest average global usage, scoring 23 minutes and 23 seconds. The country's users scored highest on six out of 10 top global messaging apps: Snapchat, Hangouts, Viber, Kik, WeChat and Kakao.