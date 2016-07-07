IT pros compromise ethics to pass audits, FireMon says

More than a quarter (28 per cent) of IT experts, polled during the Infosecurity Europe conference in London, admitted to compromising ethics to pass audits, a new survey by security management vendor FireMon shows.

This represents a six per cent jump from five years ago, when the same question was asked.

In its report, FireMon says this is most likely because of the growing complexity of networks IT experts need to handle, as well as all of the disparate technology and security.

All of this leads to IT experts being under ‘immense pressure’.

More than half (51 per cent) said they’re feeling like they’re spending most of the time fire-fighting, instead of doing meaningful security work. Another 56 per cent said they added a product simply to meet compliance regulations, even though they knew the product would do little to help the business.

“The purpose of this survey was to find out how IT security professionals were coping with the workload that is involved when it comes to managing network security and dealing with its growing complexity,” said Michael Callahan, CMO, FireMon. “The results are a good reminder about the mounting pressures that are placed on IT security staff from inside as well as outside organisations. From protecting the organisation from data breaches and cybercrime to meeting regulatory compliance, such as the looming GDPR, while at the same time enabling the business – it is not an easy feat.”

More than half (52 per cent) also admitted adding access they knew would hurt the company’s security posture.

Photo credit: wk1003mike / Shutterstock