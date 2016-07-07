Microsoft introduces Dynamics 365 and AppSource

Microsoft has introduced new business apps and services aimed to be intuitive, deliver helpful assistance and improve the lives of their users, the company said in a blog post.

The new offering is called Microsoft Dynamics 365, and Microsoft AppSource.

Microsoft Dynamic 365, available this fall, will unify the current CRM and ERP solutions into a single cloud service, with new apps to better manage specific business functions.

Power BI and Cortana Intelligence are also integrated, to offer customers predictive analytics and prescriptive advice. And finally, Microsoft Dynamics 365 will be deeply integrated with Office 365.

Microsoft AppSource is an application store, where businesses will be able to find and try out line-of-business SaaS apps from Microsoft and its partners.

Currently, AppSource hosts more than 200 business SaaS apps.

“We imagine a better world for business users everywhere. One where you can track leads, automate field service, drive sales and improve operations using modern, mobile, enterprise-ready intelligent business apps from the cloud that are as easy to use as the consumer apps that help us all get rides, book rooms, listen to music and take actions to improve our health,” says Takeshi Numoto - Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Cloud + Enterprise.

“With Dynamics 365 and AppSource customers can encourage innovation, increase collaboration and ultimately achieve more with the power of intelligent business apps.”

Customers can learn more about Dynamics 365 here and about AppSource here.

Image Credit: JuliusKielaitis / Shutterstock