Microsoft's COO joins Citadel Securities as CEO

Kevin Turner, Microsoft's Chief Operating Officer, and an important figure for the past 11 years, is leaving the company, the media reported on Thursday.

With July's end, he will abandon ship and join Citadel Securities as the Chief Executive Officer. Citadel Securities is a division of Citadel LLC.

According to ZDNet, Turner has been in charge of Microsoft's worldwide sales, field, marketing and service organisations, and has been in charge of more than 51,000 people. He is also a member of Microsoft's inner-circle Senior Leadership Team.

Following his departure, Microsoft said there basically won't be a successor. Instead, it will disperse Turner's responsibilities across a number of managers.

Citadel said Turner will assume his CEO position after a 'short transition period'.

Before joining Microsoft in 2005, Turner has been a manager at Wal-Mart for 20 years. He has also held the position of President and CEO of Sam's Club.

"Kevin is a world-class business builder with experience managing large and complex organizations. He will be an outstanding leader for Citadel Securities," said Citadel Founder and CEO Kenneth Griffin.

"Kevin is a proven innovator who brings expertise in technology and operations with a client-first focus. I'm confident that under Kevin's leadership we will further distinguish ourselves as the partner of choice for our clients."

Image Credit: Microsoft