Virtual reality headsets too expensive for consumers

Virtual reality is an interesting and exciting prospect, but people aren’t exactly hyped about spending tons of money on hardware.

That is one of the conclusions released in CONTEXT’s latest report on VR.

One of the questions CONTEXT asked consumers in Europe is how much they’re willing to spend on virtual reality, and more than a third (37 per cent) would prefer paying nothing for the headset.

Just above a fifth (21 per cent) would pay under £100.

Another third (35 per cent) would pay between £100 and £200, and 39 per cent said they are too expensive.

More than three quarters (78 per cent) said they don’t understand enough about VR products, and 73 per cent would wait more before making any investments.

“Now that consumers are aware of the term, the onus is on manufacturers and retailers to tell the VR story. Further education is needed, to explain why VR merits the buzz it has generated and why people should begin to invest. Above all, consumers should be given the chance to try on the VR headset - once you’ve tried VR, you’re sold on the concept.” said Adam Simon, Global Managing Director, Retail at CONTEXT.

Almost a quarter (23 per cent) said they would use the headset once or twice a week, and 35 per cent once or twice a month. Six per cent of Italians and five per cent of French would use it every other day.

Image Credit: Shutterstock / Nawanon