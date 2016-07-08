Google acquires media streaming company Anvato

End-to-end video streaming and monetisation platform Anvato announced recently that it has been acquired by Google, and that it will be joining the Google Cloud Platform team.

Anvato is a video processing software solution, offering encoding, editing, publishing and distribution of videos on various platforms.

The company's clients include NBCUniversal, MSNBC, CBS, Univision, HGTV, Bravo and Fox Sports, and they use their services to power live streams, to edit videos directly in the cloud, and insert ads.

The end-to-end service for both publishing and monetisation is not something Google has on its platform, Tech Crunch adds.

“With OTT [over-the-top] adoption rapidly accelerating, the Cloud Platform and Anvato teams will work together to deliver cloud solutions that help businesses in the media and entertainment industry scale their video infrastructure efforts and deliver high-quality, live video and on-demand content to consumers on any device — be it their smartphone, tablet or connected television,” said Google senior product manager Belwadi Srikanth.

“We are thrilled to bring together Anvato with the scale and power of Google Cloud Platform to provide the industry’s best offering for OTT and mobile video,” the company's CEO Alper Turgut wrote.

“This will allow us to supercharge our capabilities, accelerate the pace of innovation, and deliver tomorrow’s video solutions faster, enabling media companies to better serve their customers.”

The price of this acquisition was not disclosed, but Google did say that it will provide more details on how it plans to integrate Anvato in the coming months.

