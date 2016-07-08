Google is looking for UK's best start-ups

Google wants to help UK's young start-ups make it big, and it's kicking off a start-up camp to make it happen.

This morning, a nationwide search kicked off, with the goal of finding 10 start-ups 'who think big'. Applications are now open and will remain so until July 29. The 10 start-ups that do get selected, will have access to 'bespoke support', including insights from London's most experienced mentors and investors.

The residential programme will take place at Google's space for start-ups, Campus London, and should kick off on Monday, August 22. At the moment, Google's mentors are on the road, meeting start-ups across the country. They will hold sessions in Newcastle, London, Cambridge and Edinburgh, and will offer 30 minute one-on-one sessions, where all those who apply will be able to tackle topics such as analytics and user onboarding, with specialists in technology, marketing, sales and data.

“Amazing ideas can come from anywhere, and there is incredible entrepreneurial talent across the UK,” said Francesca Dean, Head of Programmes at Campus London.

“Pooling this talent with the knowledge and expertise of our international community of entrepreneurs, puts Campus London in a unique position to help propel the best start-ups to global scale.”

All those interested in taking part can apply for Campus Exchange at Campus.co/bestofbritish.

Image Credit: Randy Miramontez / Shutterstock