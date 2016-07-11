Slough is set to become the world's first fully functional wireless gigabit and smart city, thanks to a new partnership with communications start-up Angie Networks Limited.

In a press release following the announcement, Angie said a deal was signed with Slough Borough Council CEO, Ruth Bagley. To make this idea a reality, Angie has partnered up with fibre and communications operators Colt and Zayo, which will be tasked with building fibre infrastructure deeper into Slough's neighbourhoods, off existing infrastructure.

Those final few steps into homes and businesses will be done wirelessly, Angie confirmed, saying the new so-called '5G-primed fibre-fed networks' will 'revolutionise' the way people do business.

“We will bring fibre to locations in Slough where it would have been uneconomical or expensive for the council; it is part of our commitment to the people of Slough. This way, everybody wins: residents, businesses, Slough Borough council, and Angie and its partners,” said Neal Lachman, Group CEO of Angie Communications International.

“With the likes of Zayo and Colt and several others already or coming on board as partners, we plan to emulate the Slough models, principles and modus operandi worldwide.”

Angie expets the citizens of Sloth will feel the benefits almost immediately, with data such as real-time public transport, traffic, parking capacity and air pollution information being available.

“Everything about Angie’s Ultra-Intelligent Cities and Wireless Extreme network is unique. With Angie appearing on the scene, a new era in the world of electronic communications has dawned,” said Bob Chatta, COO Europe.

“The “follow me” network is now becoming a reality, we promise you unrestricted and unlimited Gigabit wireless access anytime, anywhere, anyhow – in all our rolled out markets. The Smart solutions will soon become a must-have service that residents and businesses will love to use and share, making life easier and fun, and their work or professional life more efficient and productive."

