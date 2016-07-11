Unified ecommerce solution boosts sales

Among those midmarket business sellers, considering a new ecommerce investment, 62 per cent are thinking about a unified, single-stack solution like ERP, CRM, and inventory/order management.

Those are the results of a new study by Forrester Consulting, commissioned by NetSuite. The study, entitled “Tomorrow’s Midmarket B2B eCommerce Will Take Place in the Cloud,“ is the first of its kind, NetSuite says, as it examines how midmarket, B2B sellers respond to customers who increasingly prefer doing business online.

Less spend, better competitiveness and an improvement on customer experience were cited as the top reasons behind the decision, the report says. It also said that the majority of these companies still use legacy, standalone ecommerce technology, which could be hindering their market agility and competitiveness.

These ideas are not without solid ground, too. Advanced ecommerce solutions boost sales, add new acquisitions and improve on customer relationships, the report said. Those with unified solutions experienced even greater benefits, with them being 19 per cent more likely to experience better cross-sell and an increase in upsell revenue.

“Business sellers realize legacy, standalone ecommerce systems are unlikely to meet the evolving needs of their customers who want seamless, omnichannel buying experiences to engage and transact,” NetSuite’s General Manager of Commerce Products, Andy Lloyd said. “A cloud-based, unified solution can provide that experience, while streamlining business operations to grow profitably.”

Business-to-business sales will continue to rise, with ecommerce leading tech priorities. More than half of sellers have switched their attention to ecommerce, as that was the market's demand.

The full report can be found on this link.

Image source: Shutterstock/Pretty Vectors