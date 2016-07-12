Advanced persistent threats a pain point for UK public sector

Pretty much every organisation (85 per cent) has rushed to review its security, following a high profile breach, a new report unveiled. However, just slightly more than half (55 per cent) actually have a budget dedicated to security solutions.

Those are the conclusions of a new report released by network traffic visibility solutions company Gigamon, based on a poll of 172 public sector organisations across local government, NHS and higher/further education.

More than two thirds of respondents worry about the rise of Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs), but just 18 per cent actually have an APT solution in place.

“These organisations have access to some of, if not the most sensitive data in the UK - including healthcare records, personally identifiable information and even payment data,” said Trevor Dearing, EMEA Marketing director, Gigamon.

“Thankfully, this study demonstrates a great understanding of cyber security risks and a high level of cyber readiness, with the vast majority of organisations confident in their ability to identify and remove suspicious traffic. The UK public sector still has some catching up to do when it comes to mitigating the most advanced IT security threats, but this is a trend consistent with the market in general as hackers turn to low and slow attacks which can be incredibly effective and difficult to stop.”

More than three quarters (82 per cent) are confident they can find and remove suspicious activity on their network, and 81 per cent said they use endpoint protection.

Employee internet misuse was deemed the lowest risk to their organisation, which Gigamon believes shows confidence in mobile security and employee training.