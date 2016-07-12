Cloud strategy fails to support digital transformation, EU firms think

Even though two thirds of companies in the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East, Africa) consider themselves digital businesses today, less than half feel their cloud strategy supports their digital transformation ideas for the next two years.

The news comes from a new study released by Informatica and Deloitte.

Needing to pay attention to multiple platforms is one of the key barriers to becoming a digital enterprise, the report says, with data management issues only adding salt to the wound. There is a growing need to overcome siloed data, as well as issues regarding data in different formats.

“Organisations continue to experience explosive data growth. More volume and more variety of data are being drawn from enterprise applications, cloud applications, and third-party data providers,” said Amit Walia, chief product officer at Informatica.

“Together, these increase the likelihood of incomplete, inconsistent, unsecure and ungoverned data. As a result, deriving any real value is particularly challenging and achieving digital goals means an investment in new data approaches.”

The report also states that many businesses are doing their best in solving these issues – through investments to improve data management and cloud strategies. Being able to make better decisions, faster, as well as the reduction of operational costs are the primary drivers. The need to improve individual targeting, instead of entire customer segments, was also mentioned as a goal.

“In today’s digital landscape, it is critical that companies can provide a seamless, consistent and integrated customer experience. While IT and business leaders recognise that data management and analytics are a vital part of this, the findings of our survey show an overall lack of confidence in their companies’ digital strategies,” added Ben Morgan, director at Deloitte UK.

“In order for businesses to be able to quickly and efficiently select and process relevant information, they must prioritise investing in robust data management processes. This will allow for confident, analytical decision making and effective digital transformation.”

