OpenText targets social and analytics at Enterprise World 2016

OpenText Enterprise World kicked off this morning in Nashville, Tennessee, with CEO and CTO Mark Barrenechea opening the keynote session with a couple of product announcements.

The first of these was Project Bandaroo, a new platform designed around "the changing nature of work" and the growing millennial influence in today's enterprise workforce.

OpenText describes Project Bandaroo as "the next generation of Enterprise Content Management and Social Software," bringing together five areas:

OpenText Core

Social communnities

Channels, not walls

Bots, not idle CPUs

Project management

The social and engagement features got the most air time during the keynote. We saw demos on the range of different channels available, where employees can get information on what colleagues are working on and who they are interacting with. Then are also wider corporate channels for things like official announcement and new channels can be created for projects and events in a "fluid" environment.

We also got a glimpse of the bots that users can interact with by asking questions - similar to Siri and Cortana - and a document management area where teams can communicate and collaborate, with emphasis very much on the "next-gen social" aspects.

There were some definite similarities with the likes of Slack and some of Jive Software's offerings already on the market, so it will be interesting to see how Project Bandaroo fares with customers in the future.

"The next phase"

The second product announcement was focused on predictive analytics, an area that Mark earlier described as "the next phase of our journey with Enterprise Information Management."

It will come in the form of an artificial intelligence-based engine called Magellan, which leverages the Spark Apache platform and integrates multiple engines (such as voice, video, search etc) into "one cognitive platform."

It's built on Open Standards to attract as many developers as possible, with "thousands" of open algorithms available including speech and voice processing, predictive analytics and information discovery.

A lot was made of the comparison with IBM's Watson. For example, Magellan has an open ecosystem compared to Watson's which is closed and all IP ownership on Watson is owned by IBM, whereas with Magellan the IP is owned by the user. Then there's the price difference, to which Mark said: "Magellan will be highly affordable, where Watson is astronomically expensive."

We'll take a closer look at this comparison later on, but it's safe to say that OpenText believes there is currently a definite gap in the market for Magellan to fill.

The rest of the keynote consisted of a few customer appearances from the likes of Newcastle-based car insurance company Insure the Box and some product review talk from Muhi Majzoub, OpenText EVP of engineering and information technology.

We're going to be live at Enterprise World 2016 throughout the week, so follow our live blog for all the news and real-time updates.