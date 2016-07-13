Data-driven automation imminent among IT service providers

The integrated, cloud-based IT service management (ITSM) community is just about to make a huge shift towards data-driven automation, new reports suggest.

According to a new report by LOGICnow, “The value of data-driven automation to the ITSM community”, the shift is being forced by the fear of being left behind, as well as the the widespread recognition of both its commercial potential, and its importance.

Almost half (44 per cent) of ITSMs are already data-driven, the report says, but just eight per cent have gone a step further, automating processes. But after seeing the results posted by these eight per cent, things are about to change.

Out of those select few which have already made the jump, 38 per cent have seen their client servicing capacity at least double. Almost three quarters (72 per cent) can now service more complex IT estates, and 21 per cent (more than a fifth) are able to identify 100 per cent or more ROI (return on investment from automation.

“The need to collect and query customers’ IT performance data delivers a proven competitive advantage, regardless of the MSP’s size. Armed with this data, IT service providers have the power to investigate trends, pre-empt threats and deliver more thorough and proactive services,” said Alistair Forbes, Managing Director, SolarWinds MSP (former General Manager, LOGICnow).

“However, the most powerful benefits of data use stem from automating the actions and recommendations, empowering engineers to escape routine tasks and focus on value-adding services. Every day that service providers spend not doing this enables their competition to surge further ahead. The industry is predicting a major shift: that data-driven automation will be the norm in less than two years. Considering the progress made so far and the benefits already seen, it is hard to disagree.”

The full report can be found on this link.

Image source: Shutterstock/Vasin Lee