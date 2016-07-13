Drones are the future of business

Drones are the future, many agree, but those that agree are also usually clueless about the rules and regulations regarding the miniature robotic fliers.

Those are the results of a new online survey released by law firm Charles Russell Speechlys.

Among the IT and telecoms business, 43 per cent have said that drone technology is either already in use, or will be in the next five years. However, 17 per cent said they don't know about the rules and regulations regarding drone use. Security, privacy, aerial trespassing and personal responsibility are just some of the topics being covered by such rules.

But it's not just the IT and telecoms business – all businesses across the UK have a similar sentiment. In total, 34 per cent in Great Britain said drones either are, or will soon be, in use. Still, 18 per cent said they lack knowledge of the rules and regulations.

“We are yet to fully understand the massive potential of drone technology to transform the way that we do business. Already, drones have had a massive impact on a wide variety of sectors, including telecoms, where they can help companies perform a range of tasks, like surveying hard-to-reach areas when there is a network problem,” says Robert Bond, Partner at law firm Charles Russell Speechlys, specialising in the technology sector.

“Naturally, the IT sector is responding to this demand by investing in the development of drone technology. But, as their use grows, it’s critical that businesses know how to use drones responsibly. It’s worrying to see that current levels of understanding when it comes to regulation are so low.”

“In fairness, there is currently no clear legal framework to help businesses. While issues such as aviation are well reported, few are aware, for example, that using drones can violate the privacy rights of individuals under current data protection law. The Government must do more to clarify the law on drones as their use becomes more ubiquitous by both consumers and businesses.”

Image source: Steve Collender/Shutterstock.com