Facebook's employees to use Office 365

This Tuesday, the media reported that Facebook has signed a deal with Microsoft to use some of the software giant's office productivity tools. In the cloud.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, Facebook's 13,000 employees will use some of Microsoft Office 365 services, such as email and calendar. Other services, like Skype for Business or Yammer, will not be used as they're Facebook's direct competitors.

As a reminder, Facebook has recently developed Facebook at Work, a communications platform which allows co-workers to share content through the company's well-known interface, but which also offers the security and admin features a professional environment would require.

Before inking the deal, Facebook's employees have been using on-premise Exchange based solutions.

"Productivity is our most important charter, but security and efficiency are also paramount", Facebook CIO, Tim Campos, said.

Corporate vice-president of Office marketing, Kirk Koenigsbauer, said email isn't dead, and that it still holds a vital place in everyday professional communications.

A research firm, tracking collaboration and messaging technology, called The Radicati Group, said that before we reach the end of 2016, more than 215.3 billion email messages will be sent every day. The number is forecast to grow 5 per cent every year until 2020.

