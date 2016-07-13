Microsoft launches "Surface as a Service" program

In an effort to expand the presence of its Surface line in enterprises, Microsoft has just unveiled its new “Surface as a Service” initiative.

Businesses will now have the ability to lease Surface devices that will come bundled with subscriptions to Office 365 and Windows 10. Microsoft launched this new initiative in order to give its customers access to the latest hardware in addition to faster device refresh cycles.

The Surface line has seen a tremendous amount of growth throughout the past few years and the company's plan to spur enterprise adoption will surely help it continue to grow. In the past year, it went from generating $1 billion per year in revenue for the company to $1 billion per quarter.

Microsoft began expanding the reach of its Surface devices last fall when it partnered with Dell and HP to sell Surface Hardware through their commercial sales organisation. Now the company has announced two new partnerships with IBM and Booz Allen Hamilton.

IBM will focus on industry-specific solutions for the financial services and consumer packaged good sectors. Booz Allen Hamilton on the other hand, will work on solutions for the public sector, government and healthcare.

Authorised resellers have been the traditional way of enticing enterprises to adopt a company's devices but Microsoft has specifically designed the “Surface as a Service” program as new way of putting its Surface hardware in the hands of businesses.

So far though, there have been few details on how the actual subscription service will work but when it launches it will be made available to Cloud Solution Providers that are also Surface Authorized Distributors first.

Businesses that have shown interest in Microsoft's Surface line will now have the option to try the company's best devices without the risk of investing fully into its ecosystem.

Image Credit: Pieter Beens / Shutterstock