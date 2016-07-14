BB10 is here to stay, folks

Blackberry is not abandoning the BB10. It is not giving up on the physical keyboard, and it is definitely not switching completely to Android. These things were written in a blog post by the company’s COO, Marty Beard.

Beard said that the recent Blackberry news, which talked about ‘letting go’ and making way for new and better experiences, were taken out of context.

“Last week we shared the latest plan to keep advancing our smartphone portfolio. Unfortunately, the news was misinterpreted by many – from the media, to tech observers, to our fans and customers,” he writes.

The BB10 OS isn’t going anywhere, but it will need to suffer a few changes if it wants to survive in the harsh market. From what I understood, Blackberry wants to move its OS into the IoT industry, as well. In order to do that, it will have to blend it with Android, offering the best of both worlds.

“Our view is that the rapidly growing mobile environment is quickly being encompassed by an IoT world that requires‎ both strong security and connectivity. The foundation for this started with the BB10 software platform, which was built by engineers with decades of experience in security. But we knew there was a need to bridge the connectivity gap – leveraging Android was the solution. But, we didn’t just want to create another prosaic Android device.”

“We wanted to merge the best of BlackBerry with Android – the notion of a new merged BlackBerry platform meant we would provide the security and connectivity BlackBerry is known for, with the content available in the Android ecosystem – all in one environment.”

Smartphones will also get a taste of the new medicine. Not just current ones, but upcoming ones, as well.

“PRIV was the first iteration…and soon there will be others.”